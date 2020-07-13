Margaret M. McGregor, 82

Jul 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 13, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Margaret M. McGregor, 82, a lifelong Wakefield resident, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Wakefield on April 4, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Percy C. and Lillian (Baril) McWhinnie.

Margaret was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1956. She was a retired cafeteria worker at Wakefield High School and also worked at the former Colonial Spa in downtown Wakefield. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and volunteering at the Senior Center. She was also an accomplished cook.

She was the loving wife of the late John C. McGregor. She was the beloved mother of Kimberly Gorvin of Rochester, N.H., John McGregor and his wife Laurel of Wakefield, Bonnie MacIntosh and her husband Frank of Rochester, N.H., Pamela Bennett and her husband John of Amesbury, Jacqueline Mitrano and her husband Salvatore of Wakefield, Michael McGregor and his wife Kristen of North Reading, and the late Matthew McGregor. She was the brother of Robert McWhinnie of Gilmanton, N.H., Mary Lou McWhinnie of Wakefield, Joseph McWhinnie of Billerica, and the late William McWhinnie. Margaret is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were private and in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.