Marie J. DelRossi, 104

Jun 12, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 12, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Marie Josephine (DiZazzo) DelRossi, 104, passed away on June 7, 2020 at the Bear Hill Nursing Home in Stoneham.

She was born in Stoneham on August 2, 1915 to Antonio and Rachael DiZazzo, and was the fourth of seven children. Her last living sibling, Jeannette (DiZazzo) Confalone still resides in Wakefield.

She married Algio (Del) DelRossi on June 3, 1934 and lived all of her married life in Wakefield until 2016, when she entered the Bear Hill Nursing Home. She has been widowed since 1992.

From 1925 until 1938, she worked for several shoe factories, including Copley Shoe in Wakefield. At 62 years of age, she worked for several years at the Wakefield High School Cafeteria.

She was a member of St. Florence’s Parish, the St. Florence’s Ladies Sodality, the St. Joseph Mother’s Club, and the Italian American Club. Until 2015 she was a regular at the Wakefield Senior Center.

She is survived by two children, John DelRossi of Fitchburg and Carol (DelRossi) Ritchie of East Hampstead, N.H. and Port Richey, Fla.; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 23 great great-grandchildren. Marie loved being with her family and large gatherings with them was her greatest joy. She was always there for any member of her family whenever they needed help.

Funeral services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.