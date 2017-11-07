Marie T. Lozzi, 88

Nov 7, 2017

Published in the November 7, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Marie T. (Sousa) Lozzi 88, of Wakefield, formerly of North Reading, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Feliciano P. Lozzi .

Born in Melrose, on March 22,1929, she was the daughter of the late Manuel F. and Marie E. (Peirira) Sousa. Marie was raised and attended school in Melrose.

Marie was a homemaker and dedicated to her family. She had a love for everyone and unconditional love. She enjoyed her Sunday dinners with the family. She loved her church, arts, crafts, bingo, music and dancing. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Family members include her sons, Philip Lozzi and wife Patricia of Reading, Daniel Lozzi and wife Yvonne of Malden; Michael Lozzi of Nebraska, Mark Lozzi and wife Lisa of Topsfield; Joseph Lozzi and wife Laura of Kentucky; daughters, Renee Bladuell of Stoneham and Diane Forrest and husband John of Lynnfield; brothers, Daniel, Perry and Emund Sousa; she was the sister of the late Eugene, James, Manuel and Anthony Sousa and Ethel Collier. Also survived by 23 loving grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren.

Funeral service at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading on Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. www.croswellfuneralhome.com.