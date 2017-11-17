Marilyn A. Relihan, 83

Nov 17, 2017

Published in the November 17, 2017 edition.

WOBURN — Marilyn A. Relihan, 83, died Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Windrose Memory Care Center in Woburn with her family by her side.

Born in Lowell on December 26, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Nolette) Peabody.

Mrs. Relihan was raised in Dracut and was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1950. She had worked in retail sales at Cherry Webb & Touraine in Stoneham for 27 years. She was a longtime Wakefield resident having lived in the area for more than 57 years. She was also a former member of the Bear Hill Golf Club and the Colonial Health Club where she enjoyed the pool, golf, and playing tennis. Mrs. Relihan enjoyed spending her summers in Hampton Beach, NH with her children and grandchildren. She cherished her role as “Nana” and enjoyed the opportunity to spoil her grandchildren during Christmas.

She was the beloved wife of Joseph R. Relihan. She was the loving mother of Steven Relihan and his wife Kathy of Wakefield, Robert Relihan of Lynnfield, Jane Kerhulas of North Reading, and Scott Relihan of North Andover. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren. Mrs. Relihan was the sister of John Peabody of New Hampshire and the late Connie Robinson.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Saturday at 11a.m. with visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the Mass beginning at 9 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.