Marilyn A. Torpey, 82

Nov 7, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 7, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Marilyn Ann Torpey, 82, of Wakefield and formerly of Somerville, died Monday, November 6, at her residence with her family by her side.

Born in Boston on November 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Zarella) Faletra.

Marilyn was raised in Charlestown and was a graduate of Charlestown High School. She had been a longtime Somerville resident, living in the area for 40 years before moving to Wakefield where she had been a resident for the past 10 years.

She loved to read and to gamble. She enjoyed travel, especially trips to Mohegan Sun and Las Vegas.

Marilyn was predeceased by the best husband a woman could ask for, the late Richard Torpey, with whom she spent more than 50 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Donna Torpey and Susan Molloy and her husband Jack, all of Wakefield. She was the sister of Charles Faletra of Saugus, Carol Sexton of California, and the late Sandy Faletra. She was the adoring grandmother of Melissa and Makenzi. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved dog, Coco.

Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.