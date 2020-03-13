Mark A. Pelletier, 72

Mar 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — Mark A. Pelletier, 72, of Wakefield died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida.

Born in Nashua, N.H. on May 7, 1947 he was the son of the late Paul and Malvina (Lapinskas) Pelletier.

Mr. Pelletier was raised in Lynn and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Lynn and St. Anselm’s College in New Hampshire. He had been a Wakefield resident since 1981 and upon retirement, enjoyed spending winters in Naples, Fla. Mr. Pelletier was also an avid golfer.

He was the beloved husband of Alice (Ferri) Pelletier. He was the loving father of Adrienne Pelletier Mayo and her husband Tim of Paxton and Bradley Pelletier and his wife Kyle of Upton. He was the cherished grandfather of Corinne, Gwenn, Ellie, and Charlie. He is also survived by his sister Paula Pelletier and her husband David of Stoneybrook, N.Y.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 16 from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.