Martha I. MacLean, 73

Apr 27, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 27, 2020 edition.

READING — Martha Irene (Bray) MacLean, 73, of Reading passed away peacefully, April 22, 2020 at Bear Mountain Nursing Home in Reading.

Martha was born to Edwin and Fannie (Bickford) Bray in Boston on June 27, 1946. Martha grew up along Long Beach in Rockport; graduated from Gloucester High School in 1963, going on to receive an associates’ degree in Nursing from Mass General Nursing School in 1966. Martha married the late Daniel S. MacLean Jr. in 1968. They lived in Reading where they raised their beloved children. She will be greatly missed by her children Cindy, Irene, Jonathan, Paul, Daniel and his wife Katie, Jen-Ai, and Jennifer. Martha is survived by her many grandchildren including Daniel, Maggie and Nora. She is also survived by her sisters Esther Young and Nancy Wonson. She was predeceased by sons Steven and Charles.

Martha was an outstanding woman, always putting everyone before herself. She was a passionate parishioner of St. Agnes church, where she attended many prayer groups and made lifelong friends. She was known for her love of crafting and making ornaments. Martha loved to spend summers in Standish, Maine with her husband and family alongside the Saco River watching them enjoy playing in water.

Martha enjoyed listening to Daniel O’Donnell records and watching The Quiet Man, while sitting next to Stan. Martha always ended her conversations by saying “peace and love,” something that she wished for everyone she knew. Martha will be remembered for her outpouring of generosity, helping to remind everyone of their importance in her heart. She will be greatly missed.

Services for Martha will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading. For online condolences visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com