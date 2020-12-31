Mary Adele Taylor

Dec 31, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 31, 2020 edition.

STONEHAM — Mary Adele (Sadler) Taylor died on Dec. 24, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers after a brief illness.

A longtime resident of Wakefield, she was born in Derby, Conn., to the late Robert T. Sadler Jr. and Florence A. (Howard) Sadler.

She was a graduate of Medford High School, the University of Massachusetts and Lesley University. She was a special education teacher in the Stoneham Public Schools for over 20 years. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Wakefield since the early 1970s.

Mary Adele is survived by her children Susan Kilkelly and husband Michael of Wakefield, Tom Taylor and wife Debby of Wilmington, Beth O’Keefe of Wakefield and Wendy Taylor Howard of Portland, Ore.; her grandchildren Peter Kilkelly and wife Jessica Bronaugh of Dayton, Ohio, McKenzie O’Keefe and wife Holly of North Reading, Samantha Taylor of Lowell, Margaret Kilkelly of Boston, and Casandra Taylor of Leominster; her great-grandson Neil O’Keefe of North Reading; and her brother William Sadler and wife Judy of Bellingham, Wash. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Matthew B. O’Keefe Sr.

A private burial service will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Wakefield Memorial Fund or The Scholarship Foundation (TSF) of Wakefield.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home of Stoneham.