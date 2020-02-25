Mary E. Loud, 99

Feb 25, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 25, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Mary E. “Beth” Loud, 99, a lifelong Wakefield resident, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Wakefield on September 16, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Albert and M. Elizabeth (DeVeau) LeFave.

Beth was a retired cafeteria worker for the Wakefield School Department. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Wakefield. Mrs. Loud enjoyed square dancing with her late husband Lewis.

She was the wife of the late Lewis E. Loud. Mrs. Loud is survived by her five children: Lewis L. Loud of N.H., John A. Loud of Wakefield, Paul J. Loud and wife Diane of Saugus, Teresa M. Schieding and her husband John of Conn. and Elizabeth C. Coyle and her husband John of Attleboro. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Loud was predeceased by her brother Joseph LeFave and her two sisters Rita Carnes and Claire Humphrey.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.