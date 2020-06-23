Mary G. Shea, 77

Jun 23, 2020

Published in the June 23, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Mary G. Shea, 77, of Wakefield died peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her six devoted children after a courageous battle.

Mary was born in Somerville on October 9, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Lawrence H. and Mary G. (Campbell) Connors, Jr.

Mary was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Medford High School. After moving through several locations along the east coast with her husband and family, they settled first in central Massachusetts and then Maine and she has been a resident of Wakefield for the past 10 years. She was a retired admissions officer at Fitchburg State College. A member of St. Joseph Church, Mary had a large loving family, dear friends and many interests. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, and the most of all the ocean. Mary’s happiest memories were with her family at the beach or lake and time spent with her 11 grandchildren.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Shea whom she was married for almost 50 years and the great love of her life. She was the loving mother of Laurie Shea and Billy Jarnagin of Andover, Marianne Dill and her husband Jeffrey of N.H., Cheryl Chrones and her husband Jim of R.I., Thomas Shea and his wife Kathleen of Chelmsford, CarolAnn Williams and her husband Craig of Wakefield, Shaughn Shea and Lauren Foxall of N.H. She was the sister of Louise Sodergren of Wash., and Elizabeth Fairweather of West Roxbury. She was the grandmother (“Nana”) to Nicholas, Jackie, Kevin, Jennifer, Nicole, Michael, Meghan, Jack, Madelynne, Mary Kate, and Joseph.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m.