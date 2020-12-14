Mary J. Reynolds, 84

Dec 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 14, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Marilyn J. (Jacquard) Reynolds passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 84 years young.

Born to Mary E. and Nelson J. Jacquard from Quinan, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was raised in Wakefield along with nine brothers and sisters. She married her loving husband Harold B. Reynolds Jr. in 1954 and moved to North Reading in 1959 where they raised six children until moving back to her childhood home in 2016.

As a North Reading Police Department special police officer, Marilyn may be best known as the first female uniformed officer, beginning as a crossing guard in 1972 and then often being seen on road details, cruiser duty, and fulfilling matron responsibilities.

She shared her talent of cooking and baking for the restaurants she worked at by making homemade soups and desserts for the customers. She created beautiful baby blankets and afghans for family and friends. She also never missed a date to send a greeting card for all occasions.

Through the years, Marilyn enjoyed her time spent at camp each summer, the annual bowling league weekend getaways, Atlantic City excursions, daily coffee gatherings and especially spending time with family.

She is survived by her children Raymond Reynolds and wife Becky, Brenda Pitcher-Kenney and husband James, Kathleen Fumicello and husband Michael, Terri Grover and husband Bill, Ellen Coleman and Richard Reynolds.

There are also nine grandchildren — Kelley Pitcher-Taft, Annmarie Fumicello Ironfield, Michael Fumicello, Emily Ulceus, Elizabeth Littlefield, Bill and Stephanie Grover, Steven and Matthew Coleman — and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Andrew, Leonard and Lynda and her best friend Marie, and brother-in law James Reynolds, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 4-8 p.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing rules apply. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt.62), North Reading, on Monday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Greater Boston Food Bank. www.croswellfuneralhome.com