Mary Louise Herland, 82

Feb 11, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 11, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Mary Louise “MaryLou” Herland, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 9, 2020.

MaryLou was the daughter of Rudolph Boudreau and Mary Louise (Vacon) Boudreau and was born in Melrose on May 19, 1937. She was a graduate of Melrose High School where she met the love of her life, Frank Herland, Sr. Frank and MaryLou were married in September of 1961 and celebrated 58 years of a loving marriage together. They spent the majority of their married lives in Wakefield where they raised their three sons Frank, Scott and John who were MaryLou’s pride and joy.

As a young mother MaryLou became active in the Wakefield community as a volunteer in the school system, a CCD teacher, a member of the local Garden Club, and a notary public. She worked for many years in both retail and administrative roles at Transitron and Kline’s in Wakefield and Marshalls in Andover. In her early years, MaryLou was fond of playing tennis which transitioned to a love of golf in her later years. She was a very creative person who displayed that talent through the many hobbies she enjoyed including sewing, crafts, decorating, and floral arrangements. She loved to read, listen to music, play word games of all kinds and spend time at Little Sebago Lake in Gray, Maine with her family.

MaryLou had a wonderful sense of humor that she kept all throughout her life and through her final days. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

MaryLou was predeceased by her sisters Eleanor Jordan and Thelma Knight. She is survived by her sister Barbara Sheridan and brother James Boudreau; her husband Frank Sr.; son Frank Herland Jr. and wife Windy (Duest) Herland of Methuen; son Scott Herland and wife Dona (Chase) Herland of Derry, N.H.; son John Herland and wife Denise (Dalton) Herland of Wakefield; and seven grandchildren – Jamie, Justin, Tyler, Brady, Zachary, Todd and Hope Herland.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.