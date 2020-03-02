Mary T. Evans, 89

Mar 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 2, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Mary T. McCarthy Evans, 89, of Wakefield, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Melrose on May 3, 1930 and was the daughter of Joseph M. and Julia L. (Connelly) McCarthy. Mary, also known as “Honey” and “Meme” was a lifelong resident of Wakefield and was a graduate of St. Joseph School, Class of 1945 as well as Wakefield High School, Class of 1949. She later attended Boston University.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Parish. She retired as an Office Engineer from the MBTA. She was a huge Boston Red Sox fan and loved her family, faith, dogs, hometown of Wakefield and the Wakefield Daily Item.

Mary was the beloved mother of Julie J. Ruane and her husband Thomas of Wakefield, Tracy A. Nolan of Reading, and the late John Michael Evans. She was the sister of the late John J. McCarthy Sr. and William J. McCarthy. She was the grandmother of Jennifer M. Ruane and her fiancé James M. McConville, Joseph M. Ruane, Michael T. Ruane and Nora F. Nolan. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Loretta McCarthy, Michelina McCarthy, nephews John J. McCarthy Jr., Michael P. McCarthy and niece Maureen McCarthy.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Parish, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday 4-7 p.m.