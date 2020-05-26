Mary V. Dumont, 86

May 26, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Mary V. Dumont, 86, is a life-long resident of Wakefield. She is the daughter of Sara (McGonagle) Muse and Arthur Muse, also of Wakefield. She is predeceased by her husband Arthur L. Dumont and her sister Martha (Muse) Stikeman. Mary is survived by her four children, Dennis L. Dumont and his wife Eileen of Weymouth, Arthur Dumont and his wife Ann of Holyoke, Amy (Dumont) Franklin and her husband David of Whitman, and William Dumont and his wife Kristen of Melrose.

Mary is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Lily and Emma Dumont, Evelyn and Nolan Dumont, Matthew Franklin, and Rebecca and Patrick Dumont.

Mary’s 86 years are a life overflowing with love and devotion to family. Exemplified early as a young woman while simultaneously caring for her mother stricken with cancer and attending Tufts University, where she graduated with a degree in Economics.

She married Arthur in 1958 and devoted the next 25 years to raising her children. Although their last years together were complicated by Arthur’s struggle with MS, her unwavering devotion to Arthur during these years were further testament to a life of giving and compassion. They had 42 wonderful years of marriage.

Mary returned to school and completed a master’s degree in Education at the age of 50. A time when many women of her generation were deservedly slowing down, Mary returned to school at Lesley College, where she completed a master’s degree in Education at the age of 50. She became a first-grade teacher and spent the next 20 years teaching at the Montrose and Dolbeare schools in Wakefield. She often said that she was so surprised she became a teacher, but it was clear that her compassion, sense of humor, and commonsense approach enriched many young lives.

After retiring from teaching she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, outings with friends, and was a season ticket holder with the North Shore Music Theater. She enjoyed traveling and experiencing new adventures; whether it was a shopping adventure with Amy at Filene’s Basement, bus trips throughout New England, or trips to Ireland, England, and Italy. Her response was always the same: it was grand!

She was a lifelong member of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenwood and spent many years active in the Guild. She was a familiar face at the Greenwood polling locations, as she spent almost 50 years “working the polls” during many local, state, and national elections.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, including many enjoyable summers at the Hampton beach house.

Mary maintained many long-time friendships; from her college roommate, to the many long-time neighbors, and teaching colleagues. Her love for family and friends alike is deeply felt and her intellect, wit and charm will be missed by so many.

Mary lived in the same house all her life. It is a comfort for us to know that our dear Mother and Grandmother closed her eyes for the final time in the house that she loved.