Maryann Pisaturo, 86

Oct 9, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 9, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Maryann Pisaturo, 86, of Wakefield and formerly of Stoneham, died on Tuesday, October 3 in Boston.

Maryann was born in Boston on September 14, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Marian (Reppucci) Gelsomini.

Maryann was born and raised in the West End of Boston and moved to Stoneham where she lived for many years before settling in Wakefield for the past 12 years.

Following her retirement, Maryann went back to school and received a bachelor of arts degree from Harvard University.

She loved traveling with her husband and also loved arts and music, passions she imparted on her grandchildren. Maryann’s greatest love was her family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Raffaele Pisaturo. She was the loving mother of Ralph Pisaturo and his wife Marie of Gloucester and Patricia Metzger and her husband Eran of Brookline. She was the sister of Joanna Drew of Weymouth and Carol McGreevy of Stoneham. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Erica Pisaturo, Mark Pisaturo, Fred Metzger and Emy Metzger.

A memorial service will be held in the First Congregational Church, 25 Woburn St., Reading on Saturday, October 14, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.