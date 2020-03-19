MIAA suspends spring sports

Mar 19, 2020 by jkeating624

With schools out, expect no action until April 27

Published March 20, 2020

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s board of directors made the call to postpone the state of Massachusetts’ high school sports season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools. In a conference call set up last Thursday, the MIAA issued a two-week delay on the season but then voted on Monday to tentatively start spring sports on April 27 with hopes of completing championships by June 20.

This decision mirrors that of the many professional and collegiate sports organizations that have also suspended play. Their official statement reads:

The MIAA Board of Directors voted today, March 16, 202 to amend the start of the 2020 spring season in light of recent mandates from Governor Baker and recommendations from governing health agencies. The update start date for the 2020 spring season is April 27, 2020.

Additionally, the MIAA Board of Directors voted to have completion of regular season and tournament games by June 20, 2020 with consideration of June 21, 2020 for weather and facility needs. Details regarding the structure of the spring season will be addressed by the Tournament Management Committee. An update will be provided and reviewed by the Board by March 25, 2020.

In what is sure to be a logistic headache for local Athletic Directors and coaches, MIAA rules state that competition cannot start until students have had a minimum of 11 days of practice, though that could be amended. Either way, Melrose players and fans are looking at a very, very late start to the season and what will certainly be a reduced season schedule of play.

With schools at press time directed to be closed by Governor Baker until April 6 (and that could be extended) expect nothing in terms of high school sports.

“We take our direction from the state. If the schools are still closed, there will be no sports played,” reports Melrose Athletic Director Steve Fogarty. “We remind all players to follow the social distancing guidelines and that all school facilities are closed. Coaches should not be encouraging captains practices, any organized activity will be broken up. Students should not have access to school equipment or facilities.”

There have been some initial discussions between Middlesex League athletic directors about scenarios that could be put on the table, depending on when school resumes, and when the ban of events involving 25 attendees ends in Massachusetts. Certainly, the concepts of canceling all scrimmages, non-league games and twice-played league games will be discussed. No doubt, an 18 game schedule could look more like an 8 game schedule, fate permitting.

All these things are fluid in a rapidly changing, unprecedented situation.

Says Fogarty, “I anticipate that once we get direction from the Governor, the MIAA will announce how this sports season will look.”

The MIAA previously acted to cancel any remaining basketball and hockey finals that were to take place last weekend, leaving some teams with no chance of competing in their well-earned State Finals. This came to the disappointment many a fan, player and coach.

The statement read: The MIAA BOD has voted to cancel the Basketball and Ice Hockey Championship games scheduled for this weekend in lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As events unfold, we encourage you to visit the MIAA website at www.miaa.net and our social media pages on the resumption of sports.