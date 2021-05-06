Election season underway

Published May 7, 2021

MELROSE — The 2021 city election season opened this week with a several current office holders taking out nomination papers for another term and one resident formally announcing her intention to run a seat on the City Council.

The city election is November 2.

Manjula Karamcheti of Botolph Street took out nomination papers for election to the Ward 1 City Council post now held by long-serving John Tramontozzi, who announced this week he won’t seek another term (see related story).

In a statement she submitted, Karamcheti said that as a councilor she will focus on improving safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers; helping Ward 1’s vibrant small business sector to recover from the pandemic and grow; supporting city services and expanding programs for youth and families; and promoting responsible development and sustainability.

In addition, she will use her experience and education to build a stronger connection between city government and the schools, and to advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the city.

“Whether volunteering at events, standing up for street safety, or speaking up for diverse, equitable, inclusive schools and systems in our city, I have been an active and engaged member of the Melrose community since I moved here,” said Karamcheti. “I am steadfast in my commitment to ensuring that all people, voices and perspectives are made to feel welcome in Melrose and are represented in city government.”

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Karamcheti moved to Melrose in 2010. She is currently president of the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School PTO, serves on the Racial Justice Community Coalition Steering Committee, and was selected to the Mayor’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism Task Force. She served on the superintendent search committee, and has volunteered with the Melrose Education Foundation, Follow Your Art Community Studios, the Victorian Fair and Melrose Youth Soccer.

Karamcheti has more than 20 years of experience as a school counselor, educator, and administrator. She is currently the Director of Equity and Student Support for the High Meadows Graduate School of Teaching and Learning, and previously held roles as a counselor and director for the Bedford, Lexington, Malden and Framingham public schools.

Karamcheti earned her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and holds master’s degrees in risk and prevention from Harvard University and community social psychology from UMass Lowell. She and her husband, Deepak, have a son and a daughter, both students in the Melrose Public Schools.

Karamcheti and Ryan L. Williams were the only two non-incumbents to pull nomination papers by mid-week. Williams is running for City Council in Ward 7.

Also taking out nomination papers earlier this week were incumbent Councilors-at-Large Christopher C. Cinella, Jack Eccles, Maya Jamaleddine and Leila B. Migliorelli. They were joined by current Ward 4 City Councilor Mark D. Garipay, Ward 5’s Shawn M. MacMaster, Ward 6’s Jennifer G. Grigoraitis and incumbent School Committee member Jennifer M. McAndrew.

Monday was the first day office hopefuls could take out nomination papers. The last day to obtain them is Friday, September 10.

The offices up for election this year are three four-year seats on the School Committee, four two-year councilor-at-large seats and one two-year City Council seat in each of the city’s seven wards. Nomination papers for the city-wide seats require 50 valid signatures of registered voters while the individual ward posts require 20.