Aerial application to control mosquito larvae begins

Apr 16, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 17, 2020

MELROSE — The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project will be conducting a helicopter application of the biological larvicide, Bti, to control mosquito larvae at wetland areas located adjacent to Pine Banks Park and Towners Pond. The application will take place between April 16 and April 30, excluding the weekend. The Bti will be applied in a granular formulation by a helicopter flying low, directly over the wetlands. Residents do not need to take any special precautions for this application.

Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis) is a natural bacterium that is found in soil. The EPA classifies Bti as a relatively non-toxic pesticide. Bti is considered a target selective and environmentally compatible pesticide that affects mosquito larvae and a few closely related aquatic insects in the fly family. Once applied Bti suspends itself in water for 24 to 48 hours and then biodegrades as it settles to the bottom. The Bti product to be applied is VectoBac GS (EPA Reg. #73049-10).

Beginning in April and continuing through the summer, workers from the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project will apply Bti using hand held or backpack sprayers to control mosquito larvae at various wetland areas in Melrose.

For further information contact the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project at 781-899-5730.