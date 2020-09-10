MAAV’s 25th Walk and Vigil Oct. 18

Sep 10, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 11, 2020

MELROSE — MAAV’s 25th Annual Walk and Candlelight Vigil: “Lighting the Way Together” will look a little different this year due to COVID-19. We’re planning a combination of virtual and socially-distanced, in-person events as we mark our 25th year in Melrose.

Our Candlelight Vigil will be live streamed online on Sunday, October 18 at 4 p.m. During the vigil, we will commemorate victims of domestic violence in our state, and present our 10th Annual Advocacy in Action Award to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, honoring her long-standing dedication to helping victims of abuse.

The Walk itself will take place during the weekend of October 24-25. We are asking the community to walk individually, with their families, friends or teams at any point during the weekend. Learn more about the Walk and how you can register by visiting our website.

This year’s Walk theme is “Lighting the Way Together,” a message we think reflects MAAV’s 25 years in the community and one that resonates even more as the community comes together to deal with the pandemic. We hope you will join us.

Thanks to our 2020 Walk sponsors:

• Beacons of Light ($5,000) -Amazon and Anonymous

• $3,500 – Melrose Bank Foundation

• Community Champion ($2,000) -LCM PLUS

• Hometown Heroes ($1,500) -Stephen’s Auto Body and Melrose Running Club

• Community VIPs ($1,000) – Melrose Rotary Charitable Fund

• Community Leaders ($500) – James Horne and Cathy Jeannette

Domestic Violence Awareness Bracelets Now Available

We’re marking our 25th anniversary with beautiful handmade bracelets, created especially for MAAV. They feature purple jasper gemstone beads and a charm with the words “Lighting the Way Together,” the theme for our 25th Annual Walk & Candlelight Vigil. Order your bracelet today.

A Decade of Leadership

After 10 years as Race Director of the Melrose Run for Women, Liz Tassinari of the Melrose Running Club is stepping down from the role and passing the baton. MAAV recently presented her with a special gift basket and award in appreciation of her decade of outstanding leadership of the Melrose Run for Women. We can’t thank Liz enough for her tireless work pulling everything together to make this event a beloved Mother’s Day tradition in Melrose, as well as supporting MAAV. Thank you, Liz.