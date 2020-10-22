MAAV’s work recognized

Oct 22, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 23, 2020

MELROSE — Mayor Paul Brodeur and the City Council this week declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month here, and recognized the important work of the Melrose Alliance Against Violence on its 25th anniversary.

During an October 19 meeting, a proclamation was read into the record.

The proclamation reads:

“Whereas, domestic violence is one of the most critical and far-reaching issues of our time, affecting individuals of every age, culture, class, gender, race and religion; and

“Whereas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women between the ages of 15 and 44; every 21 days a woman is killed by domestic violence; and more than 3 million children witness acts of domestic violence each year; and

“Whereas, since last October, 11 people have died in Massachusetts as a result of domestic violence, including 10 women and one man;

“Whereas, for the past 25 years the Melrose Alliance Against Violence in conjunction with the Police Department and Melrose Public Schools has taken important steps to reduce domestic violence in our community through education, outreach and support services, as well as programs to prevent violence, such as mentoring, peer leadership and bullying prevention,

“Now therefore I, Paul Brodeur, Mayor of the City of Melrose, Massachusetts do hereby proclaim the month of October 2020 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Recognize the Accomplishments of the Melrose Alliance Against Violence on its 25th Anniversary (dated) this 15th day of October 2020.”

—————

The declaration came one day after MAAV held the first part of its 25th Annual Walk and Candlelight Vigil. The vigil was live streamed and participants commemorated the victims of domestic violence in Massachusetts. MAAV’s 10th Annual Advocacy in Action Award was given to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, honoring her long-standing dedication to helping victims of abuse.

The Walk will be held October 24 and 25. Organizers are asking the community to walk individually, with their families, friends or teams at any point during the weekend. This year’s Walk theme is “Lighting the Way Together,” a message organizers feel reflects the important work done by MAAV over the past 25 years, and one that resonates even more as the community comes together to deal with the pandemic.