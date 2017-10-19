MAAV walk, vigil Sunday

Oct 19, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 20, 2017 edition

MELROSE — The Melrose Alliance Against Violence invites the entire community to its 22nd Annual Walk and Candlelight Vigil starting at the Veterans Middle School Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.

Plan on coming a little early to get settled. The weather looks great, and organizers hope everyone can join them for what promises to be a fantastic day.

The walk and vigil are important events meant to shine a light on domestic and dating violence, and to bring home the necessity of ending them.

MAAV works to break the cycle of domestic violence through community awareness, resources and support for victims, training for professionals, and education and prevention programs for youth. You can find out more at http://www.maav.org

This is one of the organization’s signature events of the year.

Stop by and check things out. You’ll be glad you did.