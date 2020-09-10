Melrose Arts and Crafts cancels rest of 2020 season

Published September 11, 2020

MELROSE — Melrose Arts and Crafts announces the cancellation of the rest of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no meetings in September, October, November and December. Our Annual Exhibit, normally held in October, has been cancelled as well. Co-Presidents Joanne Runne and Sue Camberlain are planning to resume meetings with the first meeting of 2021 on Monday, January 25. Classes and programs for the rest of the 2020-2021 calendar will be announced in the future.

Meetings of the Melrose Arts and Crafts in 2021 will be at 9 a.m. on the third Monday of every month at the First Baptist Church, 561 Main Street, Melrose. Some of our past programs include quilting; ribbon accents; Gloria Mezikofsky, author of children’s books; and Nero the Melrose Police dog with his handler, Officer Brian Trainor. We have classes where you can learn new crafts such as card-making, quilling jewelry, fabric ornaments, picture frames and Christmas kissing balls.

If you would like to learn more about Melrose Arts and Crafts, attend one of our 2021 meetings, contact one of the Co-Presidents: Suzanne Camberlain at 781-231-1467 or Joanne Runne at 617-678-8823. We hope to see our members and prospective members in 2021.