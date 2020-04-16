MACS members support first responders, health care workers

Apr 16, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 17, 2020

MELROSE — The COVID-19 virus has affected all of us, even if we have not had it ourselves. With news of deficits of ventilators, gowns, masks and other supplies, we all wish there was some way we could help.

Two crafty women from Melrose Arts and Crafts Society have been stuck at home like most of us have been. Diane Howard and Pat Boyer have been hard at work sewing masks for first responders and health care workers for Melrose Wakefield Hospital. Diane and Pat both had the same idea.

Since both women are crafty with the sewing machine, they decided to make masks. Diane and Pat had been told by another member, Helen Chisholm, that Joanne’s Fabrics was donating fabric to anyone wishing to make masks. Diane and Pat each called, made an appointment and picked up the bag of fabric. They used different materials for the ear pieces.

Diane found out that if they take the masks to the Melrose Laundromat on Main Street, the laundromat would wash and dry the masks and bring them to Melrose Wakefield Hospital. The women did that. If you are crafty, contact Joanne’s Fabrics. If you would like your masks to be sanitized before going to the hospital, contact Melrose Laundromat.

Melrose Arts and Crafts Society is 115 years old. Current members come from Melrose, Wakefield, Saugus, Lynn and nine other cities and towns. We meet once a month, Mondays, at the First Baptist Church, 561 MainStreet, Melrose. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a meeting until September. However if you are interested in joining or finding out more information, please call VeAnn Lynch at 781-662-2434.