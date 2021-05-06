Chamber businesses host Sidewalk Saturday May 8

May 6, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 7, 2021

MELROSE — The Melrose Chamber of Commerce and Presenting Sponsor Gately Funeral Home invite the public to shop, eat and do business this Saturday, May 8th.

Come to downtown Melrose and Franklin Square/Franklin Street to support your local businesses. There will be some great deals and sales while supplies last.

“While the community has been incredibly generous in patronizing our businesses during the pandemic, the local business community continues to need our support. Please come out this Saturday to shop local,” said Jennifer Manning, executive director of the Melrose Chamber of Commerce.

“Gately Funeral Home knows how important it is to do business locally, and we are proud to sponsor this event” says John Gately Sr., owner of Gately Funeral Home. “We are happy to support our fellow Melrose businesses, especially at a time when they need it most.”

The Sidewalk Sale will take place during each business’ current Saturday hours. Please check with your favorite business regarding their hours of operation. Sidewalk Saturday is generously sponsored by Gately Funeral Home. Contact the Melrose Chamber of Commerce with any questions at 781-665-3033 or [email protected]