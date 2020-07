Update to primary and presidential election polling place

Jul 10, 2020 by jkeating624

MELROSE — The City Council Thursday night approved the temporary consolidation of eight polling places to one at the Veterans Memorial Middle School.

Voters in all 14 precincts will cast ballots in both the September primary and November presidential elections at the middle school gym.

The City Council vote was 8 to 3.