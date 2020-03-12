City Council welcomes Jamaleddine

Published March 13, 2020

MELROSE — Maya Jamaleddine is the newest member of the City Council.

The Melrose Street resident took Kate Lipper-Garabedian’s place as one of four at-large councilors at Monday’s meeting, less than a week after Lipper-Garabedian was elected to the state House of Representatives.

Jamaleddine ran as an at-large councilor candidate back in November, finishing fifth in the five-person race. Her vote total, however, easily qualified her to take the at-large post vacated by Lipper-Garabedian, who may be sworn in as our newest state lawmaker next Wednesday, March 18.

During last year’s campaign, Jamaleddine described herself as “a mom, wife, and advocate, and a proud Lebanese-American. My husband and I have worked in Melrose for many years, and in 2012 we bought a house here to raise our family.

“I am running for Alderman-at-Large because I have a passion to serve Melrose and make sure everyone’s needs are met and voices are heard. I want to make sure that everyone, regardless of their age, physical ability, socioeconomic level, race, sexual preference, gender orientation, or beliefs has access to every service and resource in Melrose. I strongly believe that spreading awareness and educating people about different cultures and groups is very important in making Melrose ‘One Community Open to All.’

“I am a passionate advocate for all who live in Melrose. Serving on the Human Rights Commission since 2015, and now as chair, I organized and helped in several events, including the annual Community Iftar, Diwali, the MLK day of service, vigils, and the annual International Dinner.

“My children attend Melrose schools and I have just completed my degree in psychology.

“I am currently a full-time Intensive Case Manager at the Eliot Community Human Services, which serves people in Melrose and surrounding cities and towns,” Jamaleddine posted on her campaign website last year.

