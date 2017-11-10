Decision 2017

Nov 10, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 10, 2017 edition

MELROSE — Tuesday’s municipal election saw a mix of new and familiar faces chosen to help lead the city over the next few years.

Just under 30 percent of those 19,676 voters eligible to participate turned out for the 2017 municipal balloting.

No incumbent School Committee member decided to seek reelection, at least one of whom citing the need for new sets of eyes to oversee the operation of public education in Melrose. Elected this week to first terms were the 2017 election’s top overall vote-getter Jennifer McAndrew, John Obremski and Jennifer Razi-Thomas.

Unsuccessful in their bids for School Committee seats were Christian Hashem and Peter Navarra.

In the race for four alderman-at-large positions, longtime public servant Donald L. Conn Jr. failed to win reelection, sending some concern through the city because of his steady aldermanic hand and a deep institutional knowledge of how Melrose works.

Nonetheless, Mike Zwirko and Monica Medeiros return to the Board of Aldermen as city-wide representatives. Also elected were first-time municipal office hopefuls Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Manisha Gadia Bewtra.

Conn and Mark Askenazy finished out of the running.

In the ward alderman races, the three incumbents who faced opposition won reelection.

Ward 3’s Frank Wright bested M. Julie DeLillo, Bob Boisselle held off Jason Kraunelis in Ward 4 and Ward 6’s Peter Mortimer defeated Nancy Lewis.

There were 21 candidates for alderman and School Committee this year.

Ward 1 Alderman John Tramontozzi, Ward 2 Alderman Jennifer Lemmerman, Ward 5’s Gail M. Infurna and Ward 7’s Scott Forbes are unchallenged for reelection.

The School Committeewomen who have decided not to seek reelection are Chris Casatelli, Jessica Dugan and Jaime McAllister-Grande.