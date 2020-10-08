Early voting begin Oct. 17

Oct 8, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 9, 2020

MELROSE — Early voting will take place at Melrose Memorial Hall, 590 Main St., for two weeks, beginning Saturday, October 17 to October 30.

Details are as follows:

• Saturday, October 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Sunday, October 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Monday through Thursday, Oct. 19 to 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, October 23, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Saturday, October 24, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sunday, October 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Monday through Thursday, October 26 to 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, October 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

How does early voting work?

Early voters will check in and complete their ballot in Memorial Hall and place the ballot in a sealed Early Voting envelope that they’ve filled out with their name, address, and signature. The Elections Department will process these ballots and will ensure that these ballots are deposited into the ballot tabulators on Election Day. Please note, once a voter has cast an early voting ballot, the voter may no longer vote at the polls on Election Day.

Early voting is just one of three ways Voters can cast their ballot for the November election. All registered voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot by submitting a vote-by-mail application to the elections office (download a form at www.cityofmelrose.org/elections); can vote early in-person; and can vote on Election Day at the city’s new temporary polling location for all voters—the Melrose Veteran’s Memorial Middle School Gym which is located on Lynn Fells Parkway (gym entrance can be found around the corner, behind the school complex, on Melrose St.) If you are a senior who needs help with transportation to vote call 781-665-4304 to schedule a ride.

Deadline to register to vote is October 24

Regardless of whether a voter wants to take advantage of early voting, mail-in voting, or in-person voting on Election Day, the first step is making sure you are registered. You can check your registration status and register to vote at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/ or www.RegisterToVoteMA.com. The voter registration deadline is October 24 for the election.