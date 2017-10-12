MEF announces fall grant application period

Oct 12, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 13, 2017 edition

MELROSE — The Melrose Education Foundation is making up to $23,000 in grants available to Melrose Public School educators and staff. Educators may apply for grants online at www.MelroseEdFoundation.org between now and Friday, October 27. Grant recipients will be notified of decisions in late November 2017.

Educators and staff across all subjects and grade levels in all Melrose Public Schools are encouraged to apply. Grants can be used to fund professional development, technology, and curriculum materials to pilot new initiatives or to expand successful programs already underway to reach more students. This year, educators who apply for professional development opportunities that require local travel may obtain a small stipend to cover mileage and parking.

For the first time, as part of this fall 2017 grants round, the Foundation is proud to launch a pilot program with the Roosevelt School PTO to administer $1,500 in PTO grant funding. The Foundation will also continue its collaboration with the Melrose High School PTO to administer $2,000 in grant funding. By working together, the grants process is streamlined for educators and, in some cases, the organizations can partner on grants for greater impact and to reach more students.

A non-profit 501(c)(3), the Melrose Education Foundation launched in June 2013 with the mission of supporting innovation and excellence in Melrose Public Schools by raising funds to provide grants to educators and sponsoring free, community events on topics in public education. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded nearly 150 grants totaling more than $100,000. Learn more at: www.MelroseEdFoundation.org

The Foundation encourages parents and community members to remind educators about the availability of Melrose Education Foundation grants and to urge them to apply by October 27.

We proudly thank the Foundation’s many supporters, including its Board of Directors, dozens of volunteers, individual donors and local corporate partners.

For more information about the Melrose Education Foundation, to access the grant application, to read about previous grants, or to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit: www.MelroseEdFoundation.org/.