Eight local nonprofits supported by CSB

MELROSE — Eight nonprofits in Melrose and surrounding communities have received $100,000 in donations from the Cambridge Savings Charitable Foundation.

The funds were distributed thusly: Melrose Family YMCA, $30,000; Melrose Farmers Market, $20,000; Melrose Alliance Against Violence, $15,000; Bread of Life, $10,000; Malden YMCA $10,000; Follow Your Art Community Studios, $5,000; Friends of Middlesex Fells, $5,000; and Melrose Symphony Orchestra, $5,000.

This summer, Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB) launched an initiative that encouraged the Melrose community to partner with the bank to identify nonprofits in the community that would benefit from a targeted giving program under the giving strategy of its Charitable Foundation. The bank encouraged its Melrose branch customers to nominate nonprofit organizations that were important to them to be considered for one of several charitable donations.

The initiative garnered over 1,200 nominations.

“We are in awe of the overwhelming participation from the Melrose community,” said Jeri Foutter, Vice President and Community Relations Manager. “It was clear from the number of nominations we received that this is a community passionate about giving back. We look forward to learning more about the wonderful nonprofits in Melrose and surrounding communities.”

Cambridge Savings Bank acquired Melrose Bank in June 2020 and wanted to immediately engage the community and give back in a meaningful way. That’s when the bank decided to ask its Melrose customers about the organizations that mattered most to them. As a mutual bank, Cambridge Savings Bank and its Charitable Foundation are deeply committed to investing in the markets that support their customers and small businesses, and the organizations that make the community a better place to live and work. Investing locally builds a stronger community where everyone thrives—which aligns strongly with the core values of the bank.

“We are thrilled to announce the recipient organizations that will receive a donation from the Charitable Foundation,” said Wayne Patenaude, President and CEO. “Join us in thanking these amazing organizations for all they do each and every day to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. Congratulations.”

