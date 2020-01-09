Emergency Fund appeal tops $40K

Jan 9, 2020 by jkeating624

Published January 10, 2020

MELROSE — Total donations to the Melrose Emergency Fund topped $40,000 this week, ending the annual fundraising appeal on a high note.

“I have been amazed and touched by our community’s response to this year’s fundraiser,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “It has been truly heartwarming to see people coming together to help their neighbors. You are what makes our community strong. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Recent donors to the Emergency Fund include the following individuals and organizations:

• Shelley and Stephen Finley

• Linda Matarazzo

• Lynda Morgenroth

• John and Shirley Jones

• Miles and Linda Hapgood

• Marianne Dwyer

• Christine and Kenneth McCormick, in appreciation of the hosts of the Mooreland Road Holiday Stroll – Leah and Dave Teeven, Vicki and Bill Frawley, and Andrea and Mark Garipay

• George Proakis and Lisa Loveland

• Marita Crowley

• Teresa Peters, in memory of Brendan Woodworth

• Marcia Sullivan

• Dr. Ronald Sen

• Philip and Nancy Kukura

• Mary Gregorio

• Matt Starr

• Marty Gardner

• Anne Rebecca Starr and Marc Norvig

• The Nevin Family

• Adam and Serena Brown

• Buckalew’s General Store

• Green Street Baptist Church

• Michael Interbartolo

• Thomas and Lorraine Rossi

The Emergency Fund provides one-time help to Melrose residents experiencing financial emergencies. All donations go directly to aid, with no administrative costs.

Donations to the Emergency Fund are accepted all year round. To make a donation, send a check to Melrose Emergency Fund, Mayor’s Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176 or bring it directly to the Mayor’s Office on the second floor of City Hall. Checks should be made out to the City of Melrose, with “Melrose Emergency Fund” in the memo line. For more information about the fund, call 781-979-4440.