Emergency Fund reaches $35K

Dec 31, 2019 by jkeating624

Published January 3, 2020

MELROSE — Total donations to the Melrose Emergency Fund reached $35,000 this week, as the holiday fundraiser continues into the new year.

“I am very grateful to all of you who have taken the time, at this busy time of year, to make a donation to the Emergency Fund,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “Your generosity will make it possible for us to help our fellow Melrosians throughout the coming year. Thank you for your kind donations.”

The Emergency Fund provides one-time help to Melrose residents experiencing financial emergencies. All donations go directly to aid, with no administrative costs, and the fund administrator makes referrals to other local agencies if needed.

Recent donors to the Emergency Fund include:

• William Howard

• Ellen Crocker

• Anthony and Marjorie Koles

• The Holleran Family

• Jerry and Barbara Kerrigan

• John and Christine Oteri

• Robert Eskin and Joan Shea

• Jerold and Donna Larsson

• James Bracciale

• Helen Cronin

• Marianne and Brian Long

• Susan Cann

• John and Mimi Lynch

• Bernadette Kennedy

• Antonio Pani and Karen O’Brien

• Michael and Susan Morris

• Mary Edwards

• Phyllis and Susan Carr

• Bruce and Lois Mackey

• Charles Faulstich and Elaine Legendre

• James and Mary Timmons

• Erin Tighe Morgan and Sheila Tighe

• Craig and Sara Brandon

• Paul and Mary Ahern

• Gordon and Marilyn Parsons

• Al, Anne, and Amanda Commito

• Paul and Katherine Moore

• Elaine and Jeffrey Bemis

• Karen and Tim Konicek

• Bob and Sara Linnehan

• John and Christine Vetere

• John Cornetta

• Eric and Lori Haseltine

• Melrose School Nurses, in honor of Alan Wolf, MD MPH; Ruth Clay, MPH; and Donna Hanks, RN NCSN

• The Bunco Babes

• Michele Ford Guihan

• Linda Buttimer

• Stephen J. Roper and Nancy J. Stack

• The Cassavoy Families

• Ainsley Donaldson

• Nancy Schurian

• Rosemary Sutich

• Rita Mongeau Moore

• Gail Sherman

• Carol Bryant

• Judy and Bob Emery, in memory of William Emery

• Paul and Pat Reynolds

• Suzanne Walsh

• Margaret and James Driscoll

• The Shinkwin Family

• Steven and Suzanne Locke

• Paul and Elizabeth Brodeur

• Eileen Lynch and Lynda Lynch Shaughnessy

• Manisha Bewtra

• Melrose Public Library Staff Association

• David and Carol Newell

• KellsCraft Construction

• Ronald and Donna Albertelli

• James and Maureen Dagle

• Robert Sharick, in memory of Barbara Eversole

• Charles Wasgatt and Catherine Curtis

• Marty and Eileen Stanton

To make a donation, send a check to Melrose Emergency Fund, Mayor’s Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176 or bring it directly to the Mayor’s Office on the second floor of City Hall. Checks should be made out to the City of Melrose, with “Melrose Emergency Fund” in the memo line. For more information about the fund, call 781-979-4440.