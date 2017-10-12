Fire Department open house Sunday

Oct 12, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the October 13, 2017 edition

MELROSE — The Melrose Fire Department will host an open house at its Main Street headquarters this Sunday, October 15, from noon to 2 p.m.

As part of Fire Prevention Week observances around the country, the local fire service will have a slew of activities, which will include a tour of the main firehouse and may include a live, outdoor burn demonstration if the weather cooperates.

This always-popular event is open to the public.

Papa Gino’s has generously donated pizza and Shaw’s has generously donated soft drinks for the event.