Old shell detonated

May 14, 2020 by jkeating624

Published May 15, 2020

MELROSE — Two crews from the State Police Bomb Squad detonated an old artillery shell found on Warren Street Monday morning, May 11.

Fire Chief Ed Collina said the 3-inch by 1-foot shell was found while excavating work was being done on a Warren Street lot around 11:35 a.m. Under the watchful eye of shift commander Capt. Chris Dillon, Lt. Ken McIntosh’s Engine 2 crew reported to the scene. They eventually took photographs of the found ordnance and sent them to the Bomb Squad, which concurred that the shell had to be disposed of with a controlled detonation.

The shell was taken by bomb technicians and others to the city dump off Route 99, where a hole was dug and the shell blown up.

Firefighters were back in quarters around 2:20 p.m.