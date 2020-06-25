COVID cases ‘flat’

Jun 25, 2020

Published June 26, 2020

By MARK SARDELLA

MELROSE — Ruth Clay, Health Director for the district that comprises Melrose and Wakefield, said that the number of COVID-19 cases in both communities remains “flat.” A portion of last Thursday night’s Board of Health meeting was devoted to a joint session with both the Wakefield and Melrose health boards.

Currently, the total number of confirmed cases in Melrose is 241, while Wakefield is at 311, Clay said.

She noted that Wakefield’s Town Hall is now open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment. Melrose City Hall is not open yet, Clay said. City Hall employees will be allowed to come back after July 6 with just one person at a time in any office space. All city employees are still being encouraged to work remotely if they can.

Clay said that Wakefield began its planning process for re-opening government offices earlier and is therefore further along than Melrose. A date has not been determined when Melrose City Hall will open to the public.

With COVID-19 numbers now stable in both communities, the Boards of Health decided that they no longer need to meet jointly every week and will resume holding separate monthly meetings.