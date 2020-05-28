Class of 2020 graduates in August

Published May 29, 2020

MELROSE — Before the world got run over by the coronavirus, Melrose High’s Class of 2020 was supposed to graduate early Friday night.

While that won’t be happening, Melrose High Principal Jason Merrill sent out a message on Twitter this week urging everyone to wear red on May 29 to show their support for this year’s senior class, who have certainly put up with quite a bit, such as the cancellation of their prom.

He also wrote, “The Melrose High School Graduation has been postponed until August 7th. The MHS Class of 2020 will graduate together on Fred Green Field.”

Over the past few weeks, Melrose High’s administration has been giving updates for seniors on the school’s website and those updates often bring bad news. Here are a few recent ones:

• Senior Prom: Cancelled.

• Senior Internships: Cancelled due to the closures.

• Any student enrolled in an AP class should continue working through the AP exam.

• Any student who is not passing a course should continue to work with their teacher.

• Senior Capstone Presentations: To be determined.

• Senior Awards Night: Postponed.

• Senior Week: Postponed or cancelled.

• Senior Permanent Scholarship Applications: Information coming soon.

Melrose’s public school seniors weren’t alone this spring as COVID-19 shrouded just about everything in uncertainty.

Last week, the state issued a series of guidelines for those communities holding ceremonies before and after July 19, the date officials have said normal, outdoor graduation ceremonies can begin being held.