Together at last, Class of 2020 takes flight

Aug 13, 2020 by jkeating624

Published August 14, 2020

MELROSE — Their world turned upside down and growing ever more bizarre, 270 seniors graduated from Melrose High last week, outside and together, just like they wanted to.

Their mission complete, the Class of 2020 joined up a final time Friday night, August 7, to celebrate one of life’s milestones on Fred Green Memorial Field. The sense of accomplishment the graduates felt was almost palpable during the commencement exercise, held on a beautiful midsummer night and with adherence to strict COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

From Abdeldjawad Taha Abbas to Samuel Rodstrom Zion, the graduates will be remembered for their resilience. And much more.

Valedictorian Amber Chow said, “We have overcome challenges to become a better version of ourselves throughout high school, and now is not the time to stop. In a world filled with hate, discrimination, and anger, we must rise above that and counter it with love, acceptance, and kindness. Especially during these uncertain times, we must remember to spread love and positivity. I have witnessed what the Class of 2020 is capable of, and we are capable of so much.”

She continued, “It is truly difficult for me to wrap my head around the fact that I will no longer enter the front doors of MHS everyday, walk beside other students in the bustling hallways, or fight to squeeze through the tiny entrance to the third floor English hallway. Who would have known that our last day at MHS would be March 13, which happened to be Senior Skip Day? Needless to say, I think the Class of 2020 wins for the longest record of Senior Skip Days ever.

“Who knew that the two week school closure would turn into a month and ultimately, the rest of the school year? After it was announced that school would be closed for the rest of the year, I continued to wonder to myself: if I had known that Thursday, March 12, was my last day at Melrose High School, what would I have done differently? Would I have appreciated my teachers and classmates more? Would I have dressed differently? Would I have embraced the oddly shaped classrooms more?

“Despite the unexpected end to our senior year of high school, we must take what we have learned in the classroom, in after school activities, and apply them to the real world now. Whether we are going off to college, the workforce, the military, or taking a gap year, we will always cherish the memories we have created at Melrose High School, and use the lessons we have learned to better ourselves and the people around us. We cannot dwell on what could have been the end of our senior year; we have to keep looking forward, appreciate our present reality, embrace, and enjoy every moment we have with one another: with strangers, with friends, with teachers, with classmates, and with family,” the valedictorian continued.

Melrose High Principal Jason Merrill also addressed the graduates, saying, “Yes, the school year was different but what if you are better for it? You are more adaptable, and appreciate things more, you take your time, and understand how fragile life is and how important your relationships are.

“I think that you were at the perfect age to experience the lessons in perseverance, patience, adaptability, and appreciation that you were challenged with this past spring…and just maybe what was created was the next generation of citizens and leaders that will solve the problems we face today, including inequality and systemic racism.

“In 20 years we will look back and say that this is the generation of kids who endured the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Never in our history have school buildings closed to this degree. The class of 2020 are the leaders and elders of this group of students that persevered through it and ultimately helped to lead our community through this challenging chapter in our lives,” the Melrose High leader continued.

Solidarity in the face of complete uncertainty was a theme throughout the graduation ceremony.

In her opening address, for instance, Mary-Kate Mahoney said, “We have gone through the year of coronavirus, we have dealt with the disappointments of losing senior activities and we have seen our lives changed, but as we stand on Fred Green Field today — let the world hear our voices, let the world learn our names and let the world know that as a group known as the Melrose High School Class of 2020 — we have survived and today — we are here.”

And we’re all better off because of it. This year’s graduates faced down extraordinary times, showing us what can be done. Good luck to everyone in Melrose High’s Class of 2020!