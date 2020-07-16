MHS student tests positive for virus

Jul 16, 2020 by jkeating624

Posted on: Thursday, July 16, 2020

MELROSE — Concern is sweeping through the Melrose High community today after officials confirmed at least one student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Following is a statement from Mayor Paul Brodeur, issued yesterday.

“The health and safety of our children is the top priority of our city and our school department. Today we were informed by the Director of Public Health that at least one Melrose High School student has tested positive for COVID-19. Our Melrose Health Department staff immediately began the process of performing contract tracing and case management.

“If your child is identified as a close contact, you will be contacted within 24 hours by a member of the Health Department.

“In addition to this message, Superintendent (Julie) Kukenberger is sending a similar message to the Melrose school community via the blackboard connect.

“More information will be released (tonight). Given the personal nature of this type of information, please be respectful and refrain from sharing rumors or speculating.

“As always please continue to practice physical distancing, wearing masks in public, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when you are not feeling well. These simple measures are our most effective tools in stopping the spread of the virus. By taking these precautions, you are protecting yourselves, friends, family, and strangers. And if state or local authorities reach out to you about contact tracing, please answer the call and provide the needed information.

“Thank you again for your attention and for all you are doing to help the community move forward. Together, we will get through this.”