Explore 2 centuries of local history

Sep 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published September 4, 2020

MELROSE — The Melrose Historical Commission announces a fun and educational adaptation of an annual Victorian Fair tradition.

For many years, the Commission has sponsored an architectural scavenger hunt on the day of the fair. As the fair is canceled this year, the Commission is offering a version of the scavenger hunt that can be accessed online and be completed at any time during the month of September.

The route will take participants around Ell Pond on a route that spans 1.3 miles and two centuries of history. This activity is appropriate for adults, older children, and younger children accompanied by parents.

The Commission asks that anyone completing the scavenger hunt wear masks, maintain proper social distance, and keep off of private property.

The hunt can be downloaded and printed out from the Melrose Historical Commission’s Facebook page, or by emailing mhcscavengerhunt2020@gmail.com. Completed forms can be submitted to the same email address.

At the end of the month, submitted entries will be randomly selected to receive prizes generously donated by Cloud 9 Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, Kennedy’s Ice Cream Bar, and Starbucks of Melrose.