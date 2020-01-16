Community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 20

Jan 16, 2020 by jkeating624

Published January 17, 2020

MELROSE — The Melrose Human Rights Commission invites the community to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in the annual MLK Day of Service at the Melrose Unitarian Universalist Church (70 W. Emerson St.), beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday January 20, followed by the annual evening Community Potluck at the Melrose First Congregational Church (121 W. Foster St.) beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Day of Service is sponsored by the Commission and a number of community partners and it includes a variety of community service projects at sites around the city with activities for all ages. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and projects take place between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. A pizza lunch follows at the Unitarian Universalist Church between 12 and 1 p.m.

The Community Potluck begins at 5 p.m. followed by the annual celebration of Dr. King at 6:30 p.m. with musical performances by Blue of a Kind, the MLK Day Choir, and a special guest musical group. Joining Melrose this year as the keynote speaker will be Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, the first woman to hold the office of Suffolk County District Attorney and the first woman of color to serve as a Massachusetts District Attorney.

About the Melrose HRC:

The Melrose Human Rights Commission was established by the Office of the Mayor in 1992 and addresses issues of human and civil rights, with the goals of cultivating a positive atmosphere in the community and promoting understanding of diverse cultures and issues through education and community action.

For more information about MLK Day 2020 events or the Melrose Human Rights Commission, please call 781- 979-4140, or visit us at www.facebook.com/MelroseHRC/ or at https://www.cityofmelrose.org/human-rights-commission

Current Commissioners:

Maya Jamaleddine, Chair; Michael Stankavish, Vice Chair; Joshua Robbins, Treasurer; Adam LaFrance, Clerk; and Brian Donovan, Andrea Razi-Thomas, Jaron Green, Nita Klunder, Aaron Beitman, and Kathy Harlow.