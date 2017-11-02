Melrose Kitchen Tour tickets available

Nov 2, 2017 by jkeating624

Published in the November 3, 2017 edition

MELROSE — On Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1-5 p.m., please join us for a wonderful afternoon exploring terrific kitchens on the 10th Annual Melrose Kitchen Tour. Make your way through 10 recently renovated kitchens to be inspired by their design and décor, and sample tasty treats from many of our local restaurants. If you’re considering a renovation of your own, this is a great opportunity to meet many of the local contractors and kitchen designers and to see their work.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Melrose iRaiders Robotics programs (http://iraiders.org/), teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Math skills to girls and boys from elementary through high school levels.

Tickets are $20 and are available now at Buckalew’s General Store, RE/MAX, Century 21 Sexton & Donahue, and Brad Hutchinson Real Estate. You can also purchase tickets online at www.melrosekitchentour.org or from any member of the iRaiders Robotics team.