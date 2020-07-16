Little League kicks off season in Melrose

Jul 16, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 17, 2020

MELROSE — Little League Baseball is off and running in Melrose after a long delay to develop procedures to ensure the protection of the players, coaches, umpires and all fans attending the games.

Minors:

Pirates 4 Angels 3

Tuesday, July 7 at Conant Field

The 2020 season began with Minor League Baseball and one of the best Opening Day games on the slate was the Pirates victory over the Angels by a score of 4-3. The game was played at Conant Field on a perfect night for baseball.

Jake Costello pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts for the Angels, who came up short despite a 5th inning rally led by Brendan Burke, Jack Skinner, and Will Bidgood. Terry Aldrich made some great plays at third base and the outfield was anchored by Aiden and Kai Herron. Anders Smith took some good cuts at the plate.

The victorious Pirates received great pitching from Charlie Recinito, Blake Ward, and closer Nathan Rosenberg. Chris Woodman was able to get on base and picked up his first steal of the season. Evan Fox and Charlie Recinito wreaked havoc on the base paths, each scoring two runs and accounting for all of the Pirates runs. Logan Bradley had the game winning RBI in the 4th. Gabrielle Rosa, Theodore Wells, Donovan Wein all made their Minors debut and were solid defensive contributors. Jackson Theis and Elliot Barber both made plays in the outfield to help preserve the win.

Tigers 2 Giants 1

Tuesday, July 7 at Hesseltine Daimond

The Tigers edged out the Giants 2-1 in their minor league season opener on Tuesday, July 7 at the Hesseltine Diamond. Dylan Smith and Dhewa Tenzin pitched for the Tigers and combined for nine strikeouts while Jed Drogan, Jared St. Hillaire, and Luke Greenberg combined in the pitching effort for the Giants and recorded a total of 12 strikeouts. The Tigers also had great defense by Koji Bachner at first base and great hustle from Parker Sarata, Kevin Liu, and Christopher Rowe. The Giants defense also included great catching from Drew Annese, a diving grab by Eamon Pearson late in the game, and great sportsmanship from Miles Reddall.

The Giants scored first in the 2nd inning after Tyler Walsh was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on an Oden Broberg RBI single. The Giants also got offense generated by hits from Jed Drogan and Tyler Walsh. Jackson Leonard also reached base for the Cubs.

The Tigers tied the game in the 3rd inning when Dhewa Tenzin walked and scored on a Bryce Phillips single and then took the lead when Bryce scored on a sacrifice grounder by Koji Bachner. Additional Tiger offense came from Dylan Smith with two singles and a double, while Connor Adamovich, Sam Gentile, and Oliver Swanson also reached base.

League Announcements

