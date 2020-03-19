Little League suspended to May

Mar 19, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 20, 2020

MELROSE—Melrose Little League President Jay Recinito has announced a delay to the Melrose Little League baseball season in a letter to parents sent on Tuesday:

Good Evening,

I hope all our Little Leaguers and families are healthy and safe. While I am sure that this will come as no surprise to anyone, Melrose Little League will be extending the suspension of team activities into May delaying the start of the season.

The Board of Directors will continue to heed the advice of health officials as we develop a plan to return to the field when it is appropriate. Our March Board of Directors meeting is this Thursday but will be via phone only, any league member interested in joining please respond to me Wednesday afternoon and I will have the dial-in information at that time.

I am still optimistic that we will have baseball this spring, but it will likely be weeks before we can make any plans with any certainty. I will continue to update you as best I can.