Local man charged with yet another sex offense

Jun 25, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 26, 2020

LYNNFIELD — A serial sex offender from Melrose was arrested Friday, June 19, several days after he was reportedly seen masturbating in a motor vehicle outside MarketStreet’s Club Pilates.

Local police arrested 34-year-old Tyler Jacquard, 34, of 9 Beacon Pl., Melrose around 1 p.m. on a warrant stemming from the MarketStreet incident on Sunday, June 14. Around 1:45 p.m. on June 14, a citizen called police to report a man was committing an act of open and gross lewdness in a 2001 Toyota Corolla parked outside the pilates studio. Police were given the Toyota’s license plate number and issued a summonse charging Jacquard with open and gross lewdness, subsequent offense.

Jacquard was detained by police from another community and turned over to Lynnfield Police on their arrest warrant.

This is the latest in a long string of similar incidents involving Jacquard. He has been arrested often in area communities, seems to have faced very little in the form of punishment and continues to exhibit criminal behavior.

Last September, for instance, Melrose Police arrested him on a parole violation, trespassing and disorderly conduct after he was spotted hanging around the back of an apartment building on West Emerson Street in that city. A woman who lived in a unit there at the time went to police earlier in the day on September 21 and told them a suspicious man who may have been looking in her apartment window.

Around 8:30 p.m. that night, two Melrose officers on bicycles decided to ride by the apartment building and spotted Jacquard go around back. They waited, and when he emerged, Jacquard had no reasonable explanation for being on the property.

In November 2018, Jacquard, who is a registered Level 3 sex offender, was charged with climbing through an unlocked window at an Endicott College dormitory and standing over a woman while she slept. That was about a year after he was arrested for peering into dormitory windows at Wellesley College.

At the time of his arrest in November 2018, a prosecutor called the allegations against Jacquard “incredibly disturbing.” The court case against him was dismissed in April 2019 because of a lack of evidence, according to a report.

According to the Salem News, Jacquard, who was arrested Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 by Endicott College campus police, was ordered held without bail on charges that include two counts of burglary and a charge of disorderly conduct

Following is the Salem News account of the 2018 court hearing on the Beverly incident:

“(Jacquard) has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, and his attorney said the case hinges on a shaky identification of his client.

“Two of the incidents at Endicott College occurred on Nov. 8, prosecutor Michael Dulany told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser.

“Campus police were called to the Ledge House dormitory shortly before 3 a.m., where a young woman woke up to find a man she did not know standing at the foot of her bed. The man then fled.

“A few hours later, police took a report from another student who said she had seen a man fitting the same description inside another dormitory, Birchmont Hall, at around 4 a.m., and that he ran away when confronted.

“A third student later reported that on Nov. 10, as she was getting ready for bed, she saw a man looking into her dorm room window at Standish Hall.

“Surveillance video from cameras around the campus showed a man matching the descriptions walking around.

“On Nov. 16, days after campus police released a description of the suspect to students and staff, an officer stationed at Misselwood, a campus function hall on Hale Street, spotted the suspect.

“Jacquard told campus police he was there to visit a friend named ‘Joe,’ but could not provide further details. The officers, who did not yet have enough evidence to charge him, ordered him not to return to campus and dropped him off at a commuter rail stop.

“They got an arrest warrant last week.

“Dulany gave Fraser a series of police reports detailing numerous other incidents, including Jacquard’s arrest in May 2017 on a disorderly conduct charge, after he was found outside Stone-Davis Hall, a Wellesley College dormitory. He was later found not guilty of that charge.

“However, he has a history of convictions for lewd conduct, including incidents outside at least one other dormitory, and is currently listed by the Sex Offender Registry Board as a Level 2 offender, deemed at moderate risk of re-offending.

“He completed a year of probation for two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct in June, following an incident in 2016 outside a Boston University dormitory. Witnesses said Jacquard was parked illegally by a hydrant outside a Bay State Road dormitory, and was seen by two women masturbating and looking at them.

“The car was leased to Jacquard through Uber, the ride-sharing service, for which Jacquard was working at the time.

“At the time, he was already a Level 1 offender based on convictions in Somerville for similar offenses in 2014.

“He is currently still on probation for similar incidents in Boston and in Somerville, where he was charged in 2015 with parking behind the Davis Square MBTA station and near a park and engaging in lewd acts. He also served probation in two 2014 incidents in Somerville as well, according to court records.

“Jacquard’s court-appointed lawyer, Tom Pierce, argued that his client has no history of defaults, and that if the judge were to set bail in the Endicott case, his client would still remain in custody on the warrants. He also stressed Jacquard’s ties to Massachusetts, where he grew up in the Lowell area and graduated from Community Christian Academy. Jacquard’s mother was present for Monday’s hearing.

“Pierce also questioned the strength of the case, saying it’s based solely on identifications of his client from video surveillance images.

“Dulany argued that Jacquard’s behavior is escalating and that no conditions of release could assure the safety of the public, pointing out that Jacquard was on probation, under supervision, and still allegedly committed new charges.

“‘There’s nothing this court can do to control this defendant’s behavior,’ said Dulany.

“Fraser agreed, ordering Jacquard detained without bail for 120 days or until his trial, whichever comes first,” the report continued.

The local Fox News television affiliate reported last year that Jacquard’s criminal history included at the time at least 23 arraignments and approximately 10 convictions for lewd and lascivious behavior, and open and gross lewdness.

A former prosecutor who now represents victims of sex crimes to Boston 25 that unless there are repercussions for his actions, Jacquard would likely continue to offend.