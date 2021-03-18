Mayor launches outdoor space survey

Mar 18, 2021 by jkeating624

Published March 19, 2021

MELROSE — Mayor Paul Brodeur realizes how difficult the past year has been on the community. On April 17, 2020, life in the city and in the state came to a grinding halt as we took indoors to prevent getting COVID-19.

The pandemic claimed lives and made a lot of Melrosians sick. Now, a year later, we’re slowly starting to see light shining in the darkness.

Brodeur said this week, “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to reimagine how we gather, and unfortunately in some cases to cancel events in the interest of safety. As spring approaches, I am collaborating with several City of Melrose department heads to facilitate the use of our public spaces for cultural events and performances in our community. We would like to hear from you about your ideas for these shared spaces.”

Those spaces include: Middle School Courtyard, Mary Foley Park, Winthrop School, Roosevelt School, Common Park, Hoover School, Volunteer Park, Cabbage Patch, West Knoll, Ell Pond Park Gazebo, Cedar Park, Lyons Tennis Courts and Gooch Playground.

In a survey, the city asks questions like when during the course of 2021 does a group or resident plan to hold their event; how many people will be attending; what is the respondent’s plan to ensure proper social distancing; a brief description of the event; terrain requirements (grass field, paved surface, overhead street lighting); what access is needed to electricity, dressing rooms, restrooms for performers, restrooms for audience or attendees; the need for amplifiers, a dance floor, a performance stage, folding chairs, tables, an event tent or movie screen, for example, and parking requirements.

The full survey can be accessed on the city’s website cityofmelrose.org.