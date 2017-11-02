New WWII memorial unveiled November 11

MELROSE —The City of Melrose and the Melrose Veterans Advisory Board invite all veterans and residents to attend the unveiling of the World War II memorial on Saturday, November 11, at 10 a.m. at the Knoll (opposite Melrose High School). The breathtaking monument will feature design elements and key symbols from the national monument in Washington, D.C., including a water feature as well as the Atlantic and Pacific wreaths.

The Melrose High School Marching band will perform, and World War II veterans and their relatives or friends are invited to lay flowers at the monument in honor of deceased World War II Veterans.

This dedication is the culmination of a partnership between the City of Melrose and a multi-year fundraising effort led by the Melrose Veterans Advisory Board together with the Melrose Veteran Memory Project, which is made up of Melrose High School students under the direction of MHS teacher Lisa Lord.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11th. Light refreshments will be served immediately afterward at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School.

If you would like to attend and require transportation, please call or email Alicia Reddin at 781-979-4186 or areddin@cityofmelrose.org