Next vaccine clinic Feb. 17

Feb 11, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 12, 2021

MELROSE — Those Melrosians 75 and over will have a chance to get a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic held at Memorial Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The city made the announcement earlier this week.

Those planning on attending should not arrive any earlier than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

Following are parts of the city’s most recent update, as of Wednesday morning:

Melrose has joined together with Malden, Medford, Wakefield, Winchester, and Stoneham to share resources and information as we deliver COVID-19 vaccinations to our residents. So far, we have been able to offer vaccinations to our first responders, essential medical providers, volunteers at our clinics, residents in congregate care facilities, and non-COVID-19 facing healthcare professionals. Over the next several weeks, you may see some members of these Phase 1 categories coming to Memorial Hall to receive their second vaccination. These clinics are closed to the public, and the vaccine will not be available to anyone without an appointment. The State is currently in Step 1 of Phase 2 which means individuals in Phase 1 and individuals aged 75+ are now eligible.

Like all communities in the Commonwealth, the amount of doses of vaccine we receive is determined by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. While we stand ready to offer our residents as many opportunities to get vaccinated as possible, our local and regional efforts are limited by how many doses the State is willing to provide. In turn, the State is dependent on shipments of the vaccine which is controlled by the Federal Government. That said, Massachusetts residents have a variety of ways to access the vaccine including doctors or hospitals where they receive care, some CVS and Walgreens locations, State-operated clinics like Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, and local municipally-operated clinics.

Book appointments by phone

We understand why many Melrosians have been frustrated by the challenges they face when trying to get an appopintment. Locally, we have set up a hotline for Melrose residents who qualify to be vaccinated but struggle to book appointments online. At this time, this service is only for Melrose residents interested in booking appointments at upcoming City of Melrose operated clinics at Memorial Hall. Please call 781-979-4112 and be sure to leave a message with your name and number. To book an appointment over the phone at any of the several dozen clinics open in the Commonwealth, please call the newly established State Wide Vaccine Hotline by dialing 211.

Book appointments online

To book an appointment online please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-locations. Once you identify a clinic, you will be brought to MAimmunizations.org, where you will receive more information regarding the availability of the vaccine and instructions on how to book an appointment.

Need a ride?

Mystic Valley Elder Services is offering free transportation services to adults 60 years and older to nearby COVID-19 vaccine sites.

Only residents of Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield or Winthrop are eligible for Mystic Valley’s transportation assistance. Round trips will be provided for those who do not have access to the vaccine at their building complex or do not have other means to get to a vaccination site.

Masks will be required on trips. Call the Mystic Valley Elder Services at 781-324-7705 to schedule the most convenient pickup time.

How can I book and appointment: Go to www.maimmunizations.org to search for the clinic. Note that if you type “memorial” into the “search by name of location” field, you should be able to access the clinic. Click the blue button at the bottom and provide as much information as possible.

If you are unable to access the website and do not have a friend or family member to do so on your behalf, please call either the State’s hotline by dialing 211 or the Melrose Hotline at 781-979-4112 and be sure to leave a message.

What should I bring: Proof of residence (ex: utility bill, other piece of mail with your name) and age (ex: driver’s license, government-issued ID card, birth certificate, etc). If you do not have access to this documentation, please bring what you can. Masks are required.

How should I get there: You may walk or bike, park your car in the City Hall parking lot, or schedule a ride with Mystic Valley Elder Services (781-324-7705). In previous clinics, residents have found the experience to last less than 30 minutes, although particular wait times are challenging to predict.

No one with out an appointment will receive a vaccination. No one under the age of 75 will receive a vaccination. No one living outside of Melrose will receive a vaccination.

Opportunity to volunteer

Many Melrosians have inquired about the opportunity to volunteer and help with these clinics, and we couldn’t be more grateful. While individuals working vaccination clinics may receive a vaccine prior to their position in the state’s phased roll out, we are trying to prioritize potential volunteers who have medical experience and have already been fully or partially vaccinated. Please fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfSNNpYa1V9FQwq8_KMD0aHpEMzLhuv1Uy3144Mqyw1aTFA-A/viewform