Fundraiser planned

Jan 9, 2020 by jkeating624

Published January 10, 2020

Melrose Police Officer Mike Plumer again will be running the Boston Marathon this year for the Mass. Down Syndrome Congress and has committed to raise $10,000 for the charity. To help meet that goal, Plumer and his wife have organized a family-friendly fundraising event at the Nightshift Brewery in Everett. The event takes place on Tuesday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All ticket sales go directly to the cause. There will be raffle prizes and some activities for children. The following link will allow you to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mike-plumers-2020-boston-marathon-fundraiser-tickets-84266053033