Check out some art work Saturday

Nov 5, 2020 by jkeating624

Published November 6, 2020

MELROSE — The community is invited to a socially-distant celebration of public art in Melrose. Join organizers on Saturday, November 7 (rain date Sunday, November 8th) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet artists, see works in progress and completed installations, and participate in fun activities along the way.

The event will start centrally with a welcome at the Ell Pond Park gazebo along Main Street and then attendees can branch off north and south to visit sites at their own pace.

Silvia Lopez Chavez has painted created a mural at Melrose High.

Sheila Farren Billings has painted a utility box at Main Street and Lynn Fells Parkway.

April Jakubec Duggal has painted a utility box at Main and Porters streets and another at Main and Grove streets.

Adria Arch and Jessie Brown have created a walking poetry installation at Ell Pond.

John Pegoraro has created a dragon sculpture at Ell Pond.

David Winkler has painted utility boxes at Main and Emerson streets, and at Main and Foster streets.

Catie Nassar has a miniature art gallery at 647 Main St.

Sagie Vangelina has painted a mural in the Central Terrace Alleyway.

This program is called Melrose Makes: Celebrating Public Art in the City of Melrose and is a collaboration between the city and Follow Your Art Community Studios. Visit www.fyamelrose.org/public-art to learn more about the artists and their public art projects.