Melrose Public Library BIG Book Return Event

Jun 15, 2020 by jkeating624

MELROSE — It’s time to return all of the materials that you have checked out from Melrose Public Library! Please pack up your books, DVDs, CDs, Audiobooks, Hot Spots in paper bags, and bring them to the Library from 10a.m. to 2p.m. on Thursday, June 18th, Friday, June 19th and Saturday, June 20th.

No fines will be charged.

Melrose Department of Public Works is partnering with MPL for this drop-off event.

Please don’t bring your donations yet; only library items will be accepted.